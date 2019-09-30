Justin and Hailey Bieber are just "two crazy kids in love" and excited about their second marriage ceremony.
The 25-year-old singer and his 22-year-old model wife are happier together than ever as they prepare to celebrate their marriage with a second ceremony, one year after tying the knot.
A source told PEOPLE: "Despite some hard days, they really are two kids who are crazy in love. Hailey has a sweet, pure heart and her life is simple and uncomplicated.
"That's something Justin has craved for a long time whether he knew it or not. Hailey brings stability to his world, and she truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin."
The pair originally tied the knot at a New York City courthouse last year but their second ceremony will focus more on their faith.