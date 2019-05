Justin and Hailey Bieber. Picture: Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber are "very up and down" when it comes to their wedding plans. The couple tied the knot in secret last year on the same day they picked up their marriage license, and although they're still planning a larger ceremony to celebrate with family and friends, Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin has claimed the pair haven't been able to decide on anything so far.

She said: "We will see. Who knows what their plans are. They're very up and down, so I just I'll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats - we don't know!"

But despite their ever changing plans, 26-year-old Alaia is pleased for her little sister, as she says she loves how "genuine" the 'Sorry' hitmaker is.

Speaking about her new brother-in-law, she told Us Weekly magazine: "I appreciate that he is always his genuine self, and that's what I'd say I like the most about him."

Alaia's comments come after it was previously claimed Justin, 25, and Hailey, 22, were postponing their wedding ceremony whilst the 'Love Yourself' singer works on improving his mental health.

A source said earlier this year: "They will still have a wedding eventually, but this is not their focus right now. They haven't sent out any new save the dates. They will wait until Justin feels better and is excited about planning their wedding again."

And Justin is said to be "very focused on getting better" after receiving treatment for his mental health over the past few months.

The insider shared: "Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there.

"He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there. They seem happy about spending a few days in LA. Hailey isn't putting any pressure on him at all. She only wants him to focus on his mental health."