Justin and Hailey Bieber 'feel ready for parenthood'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are keen to have kids together. The 27-year-old pop star and Hailey, 25, have been married since 2018, and they're eager to have kids together one day.

A source told Us Weekly: "Babies are definitely on the brain." Justin - who previously dated fellow pop star Selena Gomez - and Hailey are both keen to start a family, and they are "definitely ready" for the challenge of parenthood. The insider explained: "They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready."

The “Sorry” hitmaker has previously spoken about his ambition to become a dad one day. Justin admitted earlier this year that he hoped to "squish out a nugget" before the end of 2021. He said: "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget."

Justin subsequently said that he wanted to "start trying" at the end of 2021. And in response, his wife said: "We shall see."

Hailey has also spoken of her ambition to have kids with Justin. However, in an interview in 2018, the model insisted that they weren't in a rush to start a family. She explained at the time: "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own, I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."