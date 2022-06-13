Justin and Hailey Bieber have become a "great team" amid their recent health struggles. The 28-year-old pop star recently revealed that he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has caused him to have partial facial paralysis, while Hailey suffered a mini-stroke earlier this year.

Watch video: A source shared: "Between Hailey's health scare earlier this year and now this, it's a lot for them. Hailey is worried as well. Just like Justin did everything he could to take care of Hailey, she now does the same for him." The “Sorry” hitmaker and Hailey, 25, are trying to support each other through their health issues, and they've proved to be a "great team" over recent months.

The insider told People: "They are a great team and will get through it together. Justin can't wait to recover and continue working." Justin recently took to Instagram to speak about his health struggles, after he postponed three shows on his Justice World Tour. The chart-topping pop star, who married Hailey in 2018, said in a video message: "Hey everyone Justin here, I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on.

"Obviously as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. "Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse. "My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders.) To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better."

