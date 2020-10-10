Justin and Hailey Bieber 'have grown closer' amid pandemic

Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have grown closer amid the coronavirus crisis, according to a source. The 26-year-old singer and Hailey, 23, officially tied the knot in September last year, and their high-profile relationship has grown stronger throughout the coronavirus quarantine, according to an insider. The source told Us Weekly magazine: "Hailey and Justin are absolutely in love. Justin is in a peaceful place and Hailey has been an amazing influence on him." The loved-up duo have relished the opportunity to spend quality time together during the pandemic, and their relationship has benefited from the lockdown. The insider shared: "Being able to spend even more time together in quarantine has brought them even closer together than they were before."

Justin and Hailey recently celebrated their wedding anniversary, and the chart-topping star - who previously dated Selena Gomez - took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a sweet post.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man!

“I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!

“My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams!

“I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl (sic)"

Hailey also took to social media to celebrate their anniversary.

Alongside a picture of herself and Justin on their wedding day, she wrote: "1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over [love heart emoji] (sic)"