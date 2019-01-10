Justin Bieber watches alongside his wife Hailey Baldwin during an NHL hockey game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Picture: AP

Justin and Hailey Bieber "aren't going to rush" their wedding ceremony, which they are planning to hold to make their marriage official in the eyes of God. The happy couple tied the knot in secret on the day they acquired their marriage license in September, and although they're technically already husband and wife, they are planning an official ceremony, which was originally set to take place this month.

But sources now say the couple are still planning their romantic ceremony, and would rather push back the date instead of compromising on their perfect wedding.

An insider told E! News: "They have a wedding planner and were hoping to make a January date work. They can't wait to celebrate with family and friends and have a big party. But, January is here and they are still working out details and planning.

"[They] aren't going to rush it and want to make sure that its everything they want it to be. They've tossed around different ideas for where to do it and they are still going back and forth. They've met with their pastor numerous times to discuss the religious ceremony and figure out exactly what they want."

And after the pair do make things official with a ceremony in front of family and friends, 22-year-old Hailey - who was previously known as Hailey Baldwin - would like to start a family with the 'Sorry' hitmaker.

She said previously: "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own. I would say now that's a closer reality."

Justin, 24, confirmed his marriage to Hailey in a social media post made to mark Thanksgiving in November.

He wrote: "Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient (sic)."