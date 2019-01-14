Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. Picture: Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber are on the look out for a new home after their rented property in the San Fernando Valley sprung a leak. The newly-married couple were staying at a house in the San Fernando Valley - which cost them $100,000 a month - but they had to move out last month after pipes burst.

The couple are currently staying at a hotel in Beverly Hills whilst they look out for somewhere else to stay, TMZ reports.

Hailey has taken herself off social media as of late and she feels "so much happier" since taking a break from Instagram.

She wrote recently: "Being off Instagram is the best thing ever. Whenever I take breaks from it I feel so much better so much [happier] as a person ... the second I come back on I get immediate anxiety, I get sad and I get worked up. Please don't get me wrong Instagram is an incredible tool and great way to stay in touch and interact with others. But the negativity screams so loud.

"It's hard to focus on your well being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive. I just don't believe we're called to live a life where we're so easily caught up in strangers opinions on something they have NOTHING to do with. (sic)"

Justin and Hailey could one day move to Canada as the 'As Long As You Love Me' hitmaker finds it "very peaceful".

A source said recently: "Justin loves being in Canada because it's very peaceful. He can take Hailey out and it's not a mess with photographers. They are much more left alone. They seem very happy together."