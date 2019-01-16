Justin and Hailey Baldwin. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Newlyweds Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly planning to celebrate their nuptials with some close friends and family in the next couple of months. However, they are keeping most of the information a secret as they want all the "exciting details" to be a surprise for their loved ones.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Justin and Hailey are so happy and inseparable. They are thrilled that they can finally share their love and commitment with family and friends. They want the music, entertainment and exciting details to be a big surprise for their guests ...

"There was no location included in their text, because they want complete privacy. Everyone is in full preparation mode. Justin plans to use his personal DJ to spin on the big day. They truly are planning a beautiful celebration and a party to be remembered."

Justin confirmed his marriage to Hailey in a social media post made to mark Thanksgiving in November.

He wrote: "Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient (sic)."

And a source previously claimed Justin and Hailey "aren't going to rush" their wedding ceremony.

The insider said: "They have a wedding planner and were hoping to make a January date work. They can't wait to celebrate with family and friends and have a big party. But, January is here and they are still working out details and planning. [They] aren't going to rush it and want to make sure that its everything they want it to be. They've tossed around different ideas for where to do it and they are still going back and forth. They've met with their pastor numerous times to discuss the religious ceremony and figure out exactly what they want."