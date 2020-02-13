Justin Bieber says he and his wife Hailey have sex "all day".
The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker - who married the 23-year-old model in 2018 - has opened up about their love life and hinted things can get "pretty crazy" when they get to spend some time together.
During an intimate performance and Q&A at Indigo at The O2 in London on Tuesday night, he said: "So when I'm with my wife, we like to ... You guys can guess what we do all day. It gets pretty crazy. That's all we do. We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill - but we definitely do more of the chilling."
The 25-year-old singer also revealed he's loving married life, although he was keen to point out their relationship still has its challenges.
He added: "Being married is so awesome. I'm telling you, but don't get it twisted, marriage is not easy.