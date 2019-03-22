Justin Bieber with his wife Hailey. (Instagram)

Justin Bieber has reportedly purchased an $8.5 million (about R112 million) home for him and his wife Hailey Baldwin. The 25-year-old singer bought the 1930s Monterey Colonial house in Beverly Hills which has recently been renovated by production designer Charles Infante to share with the 22-year-old model, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The pair's new 6,100-sq ft property boasts a courtyard, an infinity pool, olive trees, a fire pit, seven bathrooms, a library, a bar, a wine cellar and a home theatre.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot soon after rekindling their romance last year and have since been renting a property in the San Fernando Valley costing $100,000 a month and the couple even share each other's shampoo.

Hailey previously revealed that although they use the same products in the shower, they "definitely" don't share skincare because Hailey's moisturiser is made from her own blood.

She said: "My husband, Justin, and I actually share the same Unite shampoo in our shower. We definitely don't share skincare, though! I moisturise with a cream by Dr. Barbara Sturm that's formulated with my blood, so I don't think he wants to put something that was made from my body on himself. My skin is really sensitive, so I'm not a huge fan of facials with extractions, which are too hard on my skin. I'm into treatments that are really soothing, like HydraFacials, which use water and suction to cleanse.

"At home, I use a good hyaluronic-acid serum, SPF, and my blood cream. And I try to avoid formulas with fragrance so I don't break out, especially after being on set all day where I don't know exactly what's going on my skin."