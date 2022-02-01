Justin Bieber buys an NFT for R21 million

Justin Bieber has bought an NFT for R21 million. The chart-topping pop star purchased a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT - which features a cartoon ape in a black T-shirt - and has posted a photo of his new acquisition on social media.

Alongside lyrics from his hit song “Lonely”, Justin wrote on Instagram: "What if you had it all, but nobody to call, maybe then you’d know me. Cuz I’ve had everything but noones listening and that’s just f***** lonely. #lonelyboredape (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) Justin, 27 - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - bought the NFT for 500 ethereum cryptocurrency, which is worth R21 million. However, the NFT was recently valued at just R3.2 million, meaning Justin has paid significantly over the estimated value, according to the New York Post newspaper.

Meanwhile, an insider recently revealed that Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber think it's their "destiny" to have kids together. The loved-up couple have been married since 2018, and they're eager to have kids together one day.

The source shared: "Babies are definitely on the brain." Justin - who previously dated Selena Gomez - and Hailey are both keen to start a family, and they are "definitely ready" for the challenge of parenthood. The insider explained: "They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready."