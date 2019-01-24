Justin Bieber. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Justin Bieber is under fire after supporting singer Chris Brown, who is currently under investigation for reportedly raping a woman in Paris. On Tuesday, Brown posted a video of him practicing a choreographed dance on Instagram and caption it "We Working."

Bieber, a longtime friend of Brown, commented on the clip: "No one can touch you your the GOAT." His statement suggests that he believes Brown over the rape accuser.

Bieber's support for Brown has got his fans confused.

"The fact that you're supporting a rapist, a known abuser, makes me sick to my stomach. I looked up to you, and this is honestly so disappointing.... Please educate yourself on the topic," one wrote.

Another posted: "Justin No."

An Instagram user slammed the 24-year-old singer: "Justin you missed the incredible opportunity to stay silent."

Bieber is not the only celebrity who has shown his support for Brown. After Brown issued a denial to the allegations on Instagram, the likes of T.I. and The Game also weighed in on the allegations.

He was arrested with two other individuals, including one of Brown's bodyguards, on Tuesday in Paris on allegations of aggravated rape and drug violations. He was released without bail and is free to leave France. As of Wednesday night, he's still in France to film a music video. According to reports, he is committed to complete the project before he leaves on Thursday.

Insisting he's not guilty, the 29-year-old is going to sue the accuser, a 24-year-old model, for defamation, his lawyer in Paris, Raphael Chiche, said.

