Justin Bieber falls victim to hacking in MGM hotel breach









Justin Bieber. Picture: Instagram Pop singer Justin Bieber was among the 10 million former MGM Resorts hotels guests who became victims of a data breach this week. According to ZDNet, personal information including full names, home addresses, phone numbers, emails and dates of birth were published on a hacking forum, following a security incident that took place last year, reports aceshowbiz.com. However, a representative from MGM Resorts told the publication that it quickly notified all impacted guests, adding: "We are confident that no financial, payment card or password data was involved in this matter." Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and various government agency officials were also named in the leaked files. MGM has since launch an internal investigation into the breach.

The "Yummy" hitmaker also recently admitted that he is an "emotional" person at times, but insists he is just being a "normal person and crying" when he is spotted in tears.

His fans were concerned about him in 2018 when photos emerged of the star in tears, but he has recalled just feeling emotional that day and says he is being a "normal person and crying".

He said: "I'm just being a normal person and crying.

"When I'm in the media and I look at things on the internet and people are like, 'Justin's upset, why is he upset?' It's like, they don't give me permission to be upset. I don't have permission to be, you know, human and shed tears.

"There's so many people every day who are in a conversation with their girl or their wife or their mom and they break down, you know?

"But they don't have cameras capturing it. So people are like, 'Is he OK, is he having a mental breakdown?' And I'm just emotional ... and that's OK."