Justin Bieber hails wife Hailey 'the most loveable human' in sweet tribute

Justin Bieber described his wife Hailey Bieber as the "most lovable human on the face of the earth" as he shared Instagram snaps from their romantic holiday in Greece. The “Yummy” hitmaker shared a picture of him and his stunning model wife and sweetly described her as the "most lovable human on the face of the earth" on Instagram.

Justin captioned the post: "@haileybieber thank you for being the sqishiest most lovable human on the face of the earth . (sic)" Meanwhile, the 27-year-old singer has pleaded with fans to stop gathering outside his apartment in New York City.

In a newly posted TikTok from one of Justin's fans, the pop star spoke to fans who had been waiting outside his apartment to leave the area as he didn't "appreciate" them coming to his place of residence. The “Peaches” singer said: "I hear you, I hear you. But this is my home. “You know what I mean? This is where I live. And I don’t appreciate you guys being here.

“You know when you come home at the end of the night, and you want to relax? This is my space to do that. So I would appreciate it if you guys could leave." #justinbieber didn't appreciate fans waiting outside his home and tells them to respect his privacy 👀 pic.twitter.com/OtkcytPsS0 — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 26, 2021 Hailey, 24, has previously opened up on living life in the spotlight with her husband and said that she was nervous to kiss him in public because she feels people are always "watching" them.