Justin Bieber has 'more confidence' in his relationships now

Justin Bieber has "a lot more confidence" in his relationships now. The “Intentions” hitmaker - who is married to Hailey Bieber - has confessed he is much more confident now in his relationship with the model as well as his relationship with God. Speaking in a preview of his new YouTube documentary, 'Justin Bieber: Next Chapter', he shared: "There's a lot more confidence in my relationships. Now, I just have hope in my relationship with God." Meanwhile, Hailey previously admitted lockdown was like an "extended honeymoon" for her and Justin. Speaking about lockdown, she said: "We're still newly married. We'll be married for two years in September. It felt like a long, extended honeymoon where we got to hang. He's my best friend and it was nice for us to spend time together.”

And the model recently confessed the scrutiny of her marriage to Justin has made her feel like "less of a woman".

Asked how they "manage to be a couple when everyone feels like they have a say in their relationship," she admitted: "It is definitely not easy.

“Justin knows I have a hard time with the things people say and the ways people make comparisons .... The way they have made me feel like less of a woman ... I think when people have a lot to say or go out of their way to make people feel less than it is because they are going through something bad.

“It helps to remind myself that that person is going through something themselves."

And Justin and Hailey have grown closer amid the coronavirus crisis.

A source said: "Hailey and Justin are absolutely in love. Justin is in a peaceful place and Hailey has been an amazing influence on him.

“Being able to spend even more time together in quarantine has brought them even closer together than they were before."