Justin Bieber is "healthier than he's ever been" since treating his Lyme disease symptoms, as he now has the tools to keep his body and mind healthy.
The "Yummy" hitmaker is battling with the disease - which is spread by ticks - and after his struggle with depression and anxiety as a result of Lyme was originally wrongly diagnosed as bipolar disorder, the correct diagnosis has helped him get on the path back to good health.
In his new documentary series "Justin Bieber: Seasons" - which airs on YouTube Premium - his doctor Erica Lehman said: "Lyme disease is the fastest growing bacterial infection in the United States right now. It can cause a whole spectrum of neuropsychiatric symptoms - mood swings, irritability, depression, anxiety. Justin fits the picture of these symptoms."
In addition to Lyme disease, the singer also has been diagnosed with Epstein-Barr (EBV), which is commonly known as mono.
And now that he's taking the correct medication for his conditions, his wife Hailey Bieber has said the 25-year-old musician is "on the road to maintaining a healthier life" than ever before.