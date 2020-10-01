Justin Bieber: I'm so lucky to be married to Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber feels "so lucky" to be married to Hailey Bieber, as the couple mark their second wedding anniversary. The 26-year-old singer and the 23-year-old model tied the knot two years ago, and to celebrate their second anniversary, Justin took to social media to post a glowing tribute to his wife. He wrote alongside a black and white picture from their wedding: "Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! “You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! “My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams!

“I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!!

“Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl (sic)"

Hailey also posted her own tribute to the “Yummy” hitmaker on her Instagram account, in which she called their large wedding ceremony - which they hosted last year, one year after they legally tied the knot in secret - the "best".

She wrote: "1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over (sic)"

The sweet posts come after Hailey recently said lockdown was like an "extended honeymoon" for her and Justin.

Speaking about lockdown, she said: "We're still newly married. We'll be married for two years in September. It felt like a long, extended honeymoon where we got to hang. He's my best friend and it was nice for us to spend time together."

Meanwhile, the model recently confessed the scrutiny of her marriage to Justin has made her feel like "less of a woman".

Asked how they "manage to be a couple when everyone feels like they have a say in their relationship," she admitted: "It is definitely not easy.

“Justin knows I have a hard time with the things people say and the ways people make comparisons .... The way they have made me feel like less of a woman ... I think when people have a lot to say or go out of their way to make people feel less than it is because they are going through something bad. It helps to remind myself that that person is going through something themselves."