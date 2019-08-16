Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber says he is falling "more in love" with his wife Hailey Baldwin every day in a post serenading the model. The 25-year-old singer would be "lost" without the 22-year-old model and thinks she's the "greatest thing" to ever happen in his life.

Sharing a selection of photos of Hailey to Instagram, he captioned the post: "I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost with out you. #wifeyappreciationday (sic)"

One photo included the model posing in a leotard in bed for a photoshoot, whereas another included the star completely bare-faced.

Nine minutes after Justin posted the set, Hailey replied: "best friend".

The post comes a day after Hailey accidentally admitted she has access to her husband's account in a comment she left on one of his manager Scooter Braun's posts.

Scooter - who also manages Ariana Grande and J Balvin - shared a message to congratulate Justin on his success.

He wrote: "Justin Bieber is now the first artist and only artist in history to have at least seven songs with over 900 million streams on Spotify!

"He's also the only artist in history to have six songs surpassing 1B streams on Spotify - soon to be seven! By the way, all without a new album in three years. Congratulations, Justin Bieber! Proud of you! More to come!"

On the "Where Are U Now" singer's account, Hailey replied to the post before quickly deleting it.

With her account, she wrote: "Meant to type that comment on my Instagram and accidentally typed it on Justin's LOL".

Hailey and Justin got married in September 2018.