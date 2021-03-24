Justin Bieber is prioritising his time with Hailey

Justin Bieber is prioritising his time with his wife, Hailey, as he "never had a consistent family" growing up with a single mother.

The 27-year-old singer married model Hailey Bieber in 2018 and he admits it has been "monumental" to find someone he can rely on after his parents separated and he was raised by his mother Pattie and grandparents.

Speaking on SiriusXM, he said: “I think boundaries for me have been so pivotal in my growth as a human and just my nos being just as powerful as my yeses and knowing when to say no to certain things has been so helpful in my growth.

“Just, you know, ‘Hey, I’m going to turn off at this time.’ I’m not gonna make certain decisions past six o’clock … I’m just going to spend time with my wife, whether it’s watching movies or whatever that looks like, but just prioritising my family and prioritising like, you know, I never had a consistent family life.

“It was kind of all over the place growing up. So finally having that predictability and reliability and someone who I love and trust has been so monumental.”