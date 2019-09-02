Justin Bieber. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Justin Bieber is related to Ryan Gosling and Avril Lavigne, according to research he completed on Ancestry. The 25-year-old singer looked up his family tree on popular historical archive website Ancestry.com, and was shocked to find that he's distantly related to both the "La La Land" star and the fellow musician.

He wrote alongside a picture of the evidence on Instagram: "I also just found out that I'm related to both Ryan gosling and Avril Lavigne this is the best day of my life.. it seems super legit it's on ancestry.com (sic)"

Justin, Ryan, and Avril share the same 11th great grandparents, while it appears Ryan and Avril also share another relative in the family tree.

According to Ancestry.com, Ryan is Justin's 11th cousin once removed, while Avril is the "Love Yourself" singer's 12th cousin.

The news may mean Ryan and Avril receive a wedding invite when Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber host their official wedding ceremony next month, a year after they legally tied the knot in secret.

Justin and Hailey have already sent out 'Save The Date' cards for their wedding party in South Carolina on September 30, and Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, recently revealed they are narrowing down where to hold their religious ceremony.

He said: "They are going to have a lot of their pastor friends and their Christian friends around them at this time.

"They are looking at a couple venues right now trying to figure out which one will be the most fun for them and memorable."

The "Sorry" singer tied the knot with 22-year-old model Hailey in an intimate ceremony at a New York courthouse in September 2018, and they can't wait to celebrate their love with the most important people in their lives.

A source said recently: "They decided in May that they would get married in September, so they have been planning for a while. Hailey works with a planner.

"They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited. They are very happy about their married life together."