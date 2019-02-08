Justin Bieber. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Justin Bieber finds it “hard” to trust people. The 24-year-old singer has been famous since he was a teenager, and has said he now finds it difficult to know whether people have genuine intentions, or if they’re just trying to “use” him for his fame - including his now-wife Hailey Bieber, who was known as Hailey Baldwin before they married last year.

He said: “It’s been so hard for me to trust people. I’ve struggled with the feeling that people are using me or aren’t really there for me, and that writers are looking to get something out of me and then use it against me.

"One of the big things for me is trusting myself. I’ve made some bad decisions personally and in relationships. Those mistakes have affected my confidence in my judgment. It’s been difficult for me even to trust Hailey. We’ve been working through stuff. And it’s great, right?”

The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker says being successful since the age of 13 had an impact on his development.

He added: “I’ve been successful since I was 13, so I didn’t really have a chance to find who I was apart from what I did. I just needed some time to evaluate myself: who I am, what I want out of my life, my relationships, who I want to be - stuff that when you’re so immersed in the music business you kind of lose sight of.”

Justin also spoke about his infamous years in which he became “arrogant and cocky”, which he described as being a result of those around him taking away “control” over his life.

Speaking in a joint interview with Hailey for Vogue magazine, he said: “I was real at first, and then I was manufactured as, slowly, they just took more and more control. I started really feeling myself too much. People love me, I’m the s**t - that’s honestly what I thought. I got very arrogant and cocky. I was wearing sunglasses inside.”

