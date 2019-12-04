Justin Bieber regrets making racist remarks when he was younger and has urged people to stand against racism.
The 25-year-old singer was caught on camera using offensive terms when he was just 14 years old - including one clip where he changed the chorus to his song "One Less Lonely Girl" by substituting "girl" for the N-word - and he has admitted he didn't truly realise "the power" of what he had to say.
Alongside an Instagram post bearing the words "STAND AGAINST RACISM", he wrote: "When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words. Racism Is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD!"