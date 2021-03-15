Justin Bieber skips Grammys to take wife Hailey on date night

Justin Bieber went on date night with wife Hailey instead of hitting up the 2021 Grammy Awards at the weekend. The “Hold On” singer scooped his first Best Country Duo/Group Performance prize for “10,000 Hours” with Dan+ Shay at Sunday night's ceremony. However, the 27-year-old singer opted to take his other half on a romantic dinner date to Sant'olina in Beverly Hills, instead of heading to the awards show. A source told “Entertainment Tonight”: "Justin and Hailey Bieber had dinner at Sant'olina in Beverly Hills. They walked in at around 7 p.m. and were linking arms sweetly. "They sat down at a six-person table, but had the table to themselves and sat next to each other on the same side of the table.

“They were facing outward toward the other restaurant goers.

“They both looked great and happy. When they walked out to leave, they were linking arms again."

The pop star also took to Instagram to show off his suave outfit - complete with a fedora and denim jacket - and captioned the post: "Date night."

Meanwhile, Justin previously gushed how "completely and utterly obsessed" he is with his 24-year-old spouse.

The 'Yummy' hitmaker took to Instagram to share a sweet message he penned for Hailey for her birthday in November, and admitted in the note that his "biggest dream" is growing old with his significant other.

He wrote: "My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place.

“I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are.

“My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY (sic)"