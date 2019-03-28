Justin Bieber. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber was stopped by police after they thought he'd stolen his shoes.

The 25-year-old singer saw the funny side when a cop got confused by his limited-edition Off-White X Nike Air Max 90 sneakers - a collaboration with the sports brand and designer Virgil Abloh - and mistook the white zip tie looped through the laces for a security tag.



The 'Sorry' singer shared a snap of the shoe on his Instagram Story and, tagging Virgil into his post, wrote: "Virgil, my god, bro. You freaking -- you're killing me, man!



"I just had a cop come up to me and ask me why I still had the security tag on my shoe. What the...



"I had to tell him, 'Bro, it's just fashion.' I don't know. He's like, 'It sure looks like a security tag.'



"I'm like, 'Nah, bro, you can check it out.' It looks like it though... but you're getting me in trouble!"

The sneakers were released in January with a retail price of $160 but have been so in demand, they are being resold for around $600.



Justin's encounter isn't the first time he's spoken with police this week as on Tuesday , a woman was arrested after barging into his hotel room in Laguna Beach, California.



According to sources, the unnamed female had been partying and had earlier been escorted out of the hotel after she was found roaming the hallways but had returned for an unknown reason and walked straight into Justin's room by mistake.



The 'Love Yourself' singer is said to have remained calm and told the woman to leave before his security guards stepped in and held her until police arrived.



The female, who is in her late 30s, appeared to be drunk and was booked for trespassing.



Sources explained the unnamed woman had been visiting guests at the hotel the night before and had been staying in a room close to the one where Justin was staying.