Justin Bieber teases possible musical comeback with cryptic Instagram posts

Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber might be making a possible musical comeback.
The celebrated music-maker recently excited his fans by posting cryptic photos of himself seemingly working on new music at his home studio.
The carefully curated snaps on Instagram featured pictures of Bieber making music on pianos, keyboards and soundboards.
The pictures were taken by popular wildlife photographer Rory Kramer, who spent four days with Bieber at his home.
Kramer took to his Instagram page to thank the “Baby” hitmaker for having him over.
“Thank you @justinbieber for having me into your home these last 4 days.
“Spending time with you, your family, friends, wildlife, and all the amazing energy that came along with it, has such a huge impact into my self growth, that I am able to apply into my own life. Love you brother. 📸🦉⛳️🚿🌕🌱🍩🧑🧑🧒,” wrote Kramer in the caption accompanied by many more pictures.
Bieber’s post stirred excitement and anticipation for what many are hoping will be a follow-up to his critically acclaimed albums.
“Go Justin!!, we love you and we're impatient to hear your new music, first of all take care yourself, your wife and your son JBB❤️ don't forget that you have fans that love you and believe in you, take your time and turn back with more power💪...Belieber forever,” commented @kirshaa.a.
@biebs_core wrote: “Prince is coming back to his kingdom.”
This potential new music from the two-time Grammy winner would be some of his first since 2022 and 2023, when he and Don Toliver released their joint singles “Honest” and “Private Landing”.
Bieber hasn't released a solo studio album since “Justice” in 2021, and should he release a new album now, it would be his seventh since his 2010 debut with “My World 2.0”.