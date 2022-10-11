Justin Bieber thinks Kanye West “crossed a line” with his recent comments about his wife Hailey. The 28-year-old pop star is said to be angry with West, 45, after he spoke out against the 23-year-old model.

A source said: “Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is upset by Kanye’s attack on her where he said hurtful and untrue things.” Watch video: Hailey was targeted by West after she voiced her support for Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who publicly blasted Kanye’s White Lives Matter apparel.

Justin is “distancing himself from Kanye” and he’s keen to offer support to his wife. The insider told “Entertainment Tonight”: “He feels like he has been a true friend to Kanye, and tried to empathise with him in the past, but this crossed a line that he’s not okay with.” “Being there for Hailey and supporting his wife is Justin’s main priority, and he’s doing that and distancing himself from Kanye.”

The “Stronger” hitmaker has been widely criticised for his provocative new fashion line, which the Vogue editor described as “pure violence”. And after Kanye rubbished Karefa-Johnson’s criticism, Hailey took to social media to offer her some support. Hailey – who has modelled for the likes of Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger – wrote on Instagram: “My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honour.” (sic)

