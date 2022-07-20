Justin Bieber to resume ‘Justice World Tour’ at the end of July

Justin Bieber has announced he is resuming his “Justice World Tour” on July 31, after being stricken with facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The “Peaches” hitmaker was forced to postpone a “few shows” of his 130-date “Justice World Tour” due to the facial neuropathy condition that causes hearing difficulty and paralysis.

Watch video: However, he’s now confirmed he’ll be returning to the stage for the Lucca Summer Festival in Lucca, Italy on July 31, before embarking on the European leg, with rescheduled US dates set to be “announced very soon”. The European leg is due to wrap in Krakow, Poland on March 25 next year.

Last month, the 28-year-old pop superstar revealed in an Instagramme video how the condition had ravaged his expressions. This was days after he axed the concerts due to what he called a non-Covid related illness. He told his fans in a social media clip: “Hey everyone, Justin here, I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. “Obviously as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse. “My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors’ orders). To all my people, I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better.” Pointing to the left side of his face and showing he couldn’t blink or smile, he added: “So there is full paralysis on this side my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see.

“I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body is telling me that I’ve got to slow down and I hope you guys understand. “I will be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do.” An insider recently told “People” that Justin is being supported by his wife Hailey and he “can't wait” to eventually get back to work again.

