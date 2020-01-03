Justin and Hailey Bieber. Picture: Bang Showbiz

"10,000 Hours" hitmaker Justin Bieber will reveal exclusive never before seen footage of his wedding to Hayley Bieber in new YouTube docuseries. The 25-year-old popstar - who wed the 23-year-old model in September - is set to release his docuseries "Justin Bieber: Seasons" this month, which will follow the singer as he makes his highly anticipated first album in four years after he shocked fans by canceling his world tour in 2017.

The show will allow fans to get a glimpse into Justin's personal life with never before seen intimate footage of his "inner circle" at his wedding.

A statement read: "The show is a raw, powerful and intimate look at Bieber's process of creating music and the motivation for this new album told through the lens of his closest confidants, friends, collaborators and Bieber himself."

The pair first tied the knot at a courthouse in September 2018 before making it official with a lavish wedding with all their friends and family in South Carolina.