Justin Bieber's mom 'so excited' to be a grandma

Justin Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, has shared her excitement after her son and his wife Hailey revealed they are expecting their first child. The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker and his wife Hailey revealed in a montage shared to Instagram on Thursday that they are set to welcome their first child together, and Pattie Mallette thinks the couple will be the "best parents ever".

Pattie shared a short video message on her own Instagram account, in which she said: “So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it I can finally celebrate with ya’ll. “Oh my gosh, I’m going to be a grandma. Oh my goodness! "Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God.”

Pattie, 49, also declared her heart to be "so full" due to the news. She captioned her post: "BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be a GRANDMA!! CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber !! My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!.“ The couple's pregnancy announcement featured footage of Hailey, 27, and 30-year-old Justin - who got married in 2018 - renewing their wedding vows in Hawaii.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) Among a series of behind-the-scenes snaps, the Rhode founder is seen wearing a white, lace dress that highlights her baby bump while the 'Peaches' hitmaker takes a photo of his wife. A number of the couple's famous friends have congratulated them. Mother-of-four Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram: "I love you guys sooooo much!!!!.“

Her half-sister Kylie Jenner - who has Stormi, six, and Aire, two, with Travis Scott - commented: "i love you guys!!!! ahhhhhhhh." Elsewhere, Chrissy Teigen predicted that Hailey will become an "amazing mommy". The 38-year-old model - who has four children with husband John Legend - wrote: "EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!"