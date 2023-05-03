Independent Online
Justin Theroux reveals why he won’t discuss relationship with Jennifer Aniston

Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Justin Theroux pose at the 16th annual InStyle and Warner Bros party after the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (GOLDENGLOBES-PARTIES)

Published 1h ago

Share

Justin Theroux won’t talk about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston.

The “White House Plumbers” actor has revealed why he chooses to stay tight-lipped about his ex-wife as he discussed the importance of keeping things private.

He told Esquire magazine: “There’s something to, once you’re out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in.

“And I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen — I don’t talk about Jen.”

Theroux noted that with people naturally wanting to “gossip”, he wanted to avoid even saying “something loving” in case it became “a thing”.

He added: “People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance.

“And having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship.

“Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing. So it’s a classic no-comment situation for me.”

Theroux and Aniston, 54, got married in 2015 before deciding to end their relationship two years later, although they have remained close friends.

Back in 2021, the 51-year-old actor revealed while they “don’t talk every day, they still stay in touch”.

He again told Esquire: “I would say we’ve remained friends. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other.

“We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other.”

He added that the two former flames still “bring each other joy and friendship”.

He said: “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship.

“Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

