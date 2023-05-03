Justin Theroux reveals why he won’t discuss relationship with Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux won’t talk about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston. The “White House Plumbers” actor has revealed why he chooses to stay tight-lipped about his ex-wife as he discussed the importance of keeping things private.

He told Esquire magazine: "There's something to, once you're out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in. "And I'm not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen — I don't talk about Jen."

Theroux noted that with people naturally wanting to “gossip”, he wanted to avoid even saying “something loving” in case it became “a thing”. He added: “People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance. “And having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship.

“Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing. So it’s a classic no-comment situation for me.” Theroux and Aniston, 54, got married in 2015 before deciding to end their relationship two years later, although they have remained close friends. Back in 2021, the 51-year-old actor revealed while they “don’t talk every day, they still stay in touch”.

He again told Esquire: “I would say we’ve remained friends. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. “We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other.” He added that the two former flames still “bring each other joy and friendship”.