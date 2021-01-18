Justin Timberlake confirms arrival of his second son named Phineas

Justin Timberlake has confirmed the arrival of his and wife Jessica Biel's second son named Phineas. Back in July, it was reported that the “Can't Stop This Feeling!” hitmaker and his 38-year-old actress spouse - who also have five-year-old son Silas together - welcomed their second child into the world. And now, the 39-year-old singer has confirmed the new arrival and revealed the sweet moniker the couple chose for the tot. Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Justin spilled: "His name is Phineas, and he’s awesome and so cute, and nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.” The Grammy-winner shared that Silas is "super excited" about being an older brother.

When asked by the show's host how he and Jessica are adapting to being parents of two, the “Cry Me a River” hitmaker quipped: “We don’t see each other anymore. It’s a lot of fun. I guess the saying goes go from a zone defence to a man-to-man really quickly. It’s great. Silas is super excited.”

On what Silas is like with his new sibling, Justin added: "Right now he's very much liking it.

"Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so we'll see what happens."

The news of the tot’s arrival was first reported by the DailyMail.com by a friend of Jessica’s mother on July 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, Justin - who married Jessica in 2012 - previously admitted he has "become a mess" since he became a father.

Asked what makes him cry, he said: "I'm a softie, man. Watching your son learn the smallest thing can bring you to that place, for sure. I have become a mess since I became a father.”

In recent years, the ‘Trolls’ star has become a family man, and is now "picky" about the projects he takes on so that he can justify working away from his wife and son.

He added: "I always want to continue to be inspired.

"At this point in my life, I can be picky about the projects I'm going to work on.

"I choose wisely because I know it takes a lot of time to do the type of work that I want to do, whether it's making music or a film - or both in the case of 'Trolls World Tour'.

"That time takes you away from your family, so it had better be something really, really inspiring."