Justin Timberlake has apologised for his "lapse in judgement" after he was pictured holding hands with "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright.
The 38-year-old singer-and-actor - who has four-year-old son Silas with his wife - was pictured last month looking close to his "Palmer" co-star and he has now spoken of his regret at such a "strong lapse in judgement" while under the influence of alcohol because he has embarrassed his family.
He said in a statement posted to Instagram: "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people that I love.