Seoul, South Korea — K-pop superstar group BTS is taking an extended break to "enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly," their agency said on Monday. Big Hit Entertainment said a concert on Sunday in Seoul was the group's last scheduled performance before the seven members take "vacations" for the first time since their 2013 debut.

The agency didn't say when BTS will perform again. According to the company's website, BTS is scheduled to perform in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Seoul in October.

"Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off," the agency said.

BTS has a large international following and was the first K-pop act to debut atop the Billboard Album chart last year with "Love Yourself: Tear."

Since the band’s debut in 2013, they have broken a number of records.

According to Variety, due to popular demand, BTS’s first movie Burn The Stage’s second running knocked out One Direction: Where We Are movie’s attendance record after reaching two million ticket sales, grossing $14million (more than R213million).

With the band’s Love Yourself campaign and the UN Speak Yourself speech last year, BTS has mobilised their millions of ARMY fans worldwide, to empower young people around the world.

Boy With Luv re-entered the local iTunes 200 chart in June and peaked at #1 on Heart FM and Good Hope FM, with their album, Map Of the Soul: Persona, reaching #1 on iTunes in South Africa in May.

