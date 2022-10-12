Kaley Cuoco is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is pregnant. The 36-year-old actress has confirmed via social media that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

Story continues below Advertisement

Alongside a photo of herself and Pelphrey holding up a slice of cake, Cuoco wrote on Instagram: "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 [heart emoji] beyond blessed and over the moon. I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey!!! (sic)" The actress - who is best known for playing Penny on “The Big Bang Theory” - posted some shots of her positive pregnancy tests and her growing baby bump, too. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) Pelphrey, 40, has also announced the news on his own Instagram account.

The actor, who plays Ben Davis in “Ozark”, wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "And then it was even MORE BETTER. [ribbon emojis] Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco [heart and prayer emojis] (sic)" The loved-up couple were first linked in May, and Cuocu took to social media in July to post a birthday tribute to her boyfriend. The actress - who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook - wrote on Instagram at the time: "To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby!

Story continues below Advertisement

“To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born [heart and cake emojis] I love you!! @tommypelphrey. (sic)" Meanwhile, the actress recently revealed that she had to keep her relationship with “The Big Bang Theory” co-star Johnny Galecki a secret. Watch video:

Story continues below Advertisement