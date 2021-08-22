Kanye West and Irina Shayk reportedly call it quits

Kanye West and Irina Shayk's relationship has reportedly fizzled out after a few months. A source has told People that the pair's romance has fizzled out and claimed it was “never a serious thing that took off", as the rapper has been focused on finishing his long-awaited 'Donda' album and spending time with his kids, but they remain good friends.

The insider said: “Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly.” Just last month it was reported that the pair had gone their separate ways, though it was later claimed they were still very much together.

A source told the same publication at the time:“[Break-up rumours] are just not true. Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for three hours. “They are very much still dating, they were just together for the 4th of July weekend in San Francisco where he's working right now.” Irina and Kanye - who has four children, North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with estranged wife Kim Kardashian West - have been friends for several years and the model previously appeared in his 2010 music video for 'Power', as well as modelling for his Yeezy brand.

It had previously been claimed that the “FourFiveSeconds” hitmaker had "pursued" Irina - who has four-year-old daughter Lea with former partner Bradley Cooper - but they were not officially a couple. A source said earlier in July: "They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy. "He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France.