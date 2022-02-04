Kanye West and Julia Fox look 'very couple-y' in New York

Rap star Kanye West recently flew to New York to celebrate Julia Fox's 32nd birthday. The 44-year-old rap star flew from Los Angeles to New York City to spend time with the brunette beauty, who celebrated her 32nd birthday in Manhattan on Wednesday.

A source shared: "Ye flew into New York City for her birthday, and then is flying back to LA to finish his new album." The celebrity duo were all smiles as they celebrated Julia's birthday at a restaurant with a group of her friends.

Another source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "They arrived together, looking very couple-y. He was all smiles. Her friends were also there. It was a big group." Ye rapping along to "EAZY" at Julia Fox's birthday party last night (2.2.22) pic.twitter.com/JLcokk8Asn — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) February 3, 2022 Kim Kardashian West, Kanye's estranged wife, filed for a divorce from the rapper in early 2021. However, the chart-topping star - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with Kim - recently vowed to be the "best dad" possible for his children.

Ye and Julia celebrating her birthday last night (2.2.22) pic.twitter.com/aGkv1XoLyE — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 3, 2022 Kanye - who married Kim in 2014 - said: "I'm still going to be the best dad. "They can go on 'Saturday Night Live' and make jokes. They can make jokes in the media. They can plant stories about whoever I'm dating. They can block deals or do whatever that type of stuff, but I'm going to tell you straight up: Don't play with my kids." Ye and Julia Fox celebrating her birthday in NYC tonight (2.2.22) pic.twitter.com/dLHL5dGu5h — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) February 3, 2022