Kanye West brands Kardashians ‘liars’ who ‘basically kidnapped’ his daughter Chicago

Kanye West is accusing the Kardashians of being “liars” who “basically kidnapped” his daughter Chicago on her birthday. Khloé Kardashian, 38, has publicly pleaded for the 45-year-old to stop “tearing down” her sister as West dragged up his family dispute amid his ‘White Lives Matter’ fashion show scandal.

Khloé’s elder sister Kim, 41, who divorced West this year, shares four children with the rapper – North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three – and has denied West’s claim she hosted a ‘secret’ birthday party for their Chicago in January after he accused her of failing to tell him about the celebration. Watch video: West launched into a tirade about the row by saying on Instagram, in response to a post by Khloé: “YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS Y’ALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE.”

He added the family “also threw a party” for Psalm when he was travelling back from Japan. West continued: “THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ONLINE ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100% OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE’S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME.” Khloé used Instagram to plead with Kanye: “STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

Kanye has branded Black Lives Matter a “scam” on social media. As outrage continues, he included shirts bearing the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’ during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. The rapper has been branded a “bully and a joke” by model Gigi Hadid, 27, while his spokesperson Jason Lee quit in protest over the use of the shirts, saying West was “gaslighting black people” and “empowering white supremacy”. A Black Lives Matter spokesperson said the inclusion of the “White Lives Matter” tops were an “affront”: “‘All Lives Matter’ and ‘White Lives Matter’ have long served as violent retorts to the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, used by white supremacists and hate groups, including the Ku Klux Klan.”

