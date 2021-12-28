Kanye West buys R70m house across street from Kim Kardashian

Although Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently going through a divorce, they have remained amicable and Kanye has splurged R70 million on the house across the street from Kim. Although the former couple - who have four children together - are currently going through a divorce, they have remained amicable and Kanye has splurged R70 million on the property in Hidden Hills California, in order to remain close to his family.

Kanye, 44, paid R6.5 million more than the original asking price so that he could purchase the home directly across from where Kim lives with their children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three and Psalm, two. Kim, 41, and Kanye previously agreed to seek joint legal custody of the kids in their divorce, with a source explaining: "[Kim] wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids’ lives. He] will be invited to all holidays and family celebrations.”