Kanye West changes his name to Ye

Rap star Kanye West has legally changed his name after his request was approved by a judge in Los Angeles. The 44-year-old rap star filed a petition last month to officially use his nickname, and a judge in Los Angeles approved his request on Monday.

The “Stronger” hitmaker - who split from his wife, Kim Kardashian West, earlier this year - explained to the judge that he was making the name change for personal reasons. And Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court has now agreed to approve his request, according to Deadline. The outspoken rap star has used Ye in his Twitter handle for some time and he also gave the name to his 2018 album.

What's more, Ye previously explained in a radio interview that his nickname is "the most commonly used word in the Bible", and said that in the Bible, it means "you". The chart-topping star also asked to be known as Ye via a Twitter post in 2018. He wrote on the micro-blogging platform at the time: "The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE. (sic)"

Meanwhile, an insider recently revealed that Kim loves having the support of the rapper. The brunette beauty - who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with Ye - filed for divorce in February, but they've subsequently remained friends and she's delighted that the rapper has been so supportive of her over recent months. A source explained: "Kim and Kanye are friends, but that's it. She is still moving forward with the divorce.