Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian West tried to fly out with a doctor to 'lock him up'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kanye West has made several claims in a lengthy Twitter rant, including that his wife Kim Kardashian West tried to "fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up" after he cried and said the couple had considered aborting their first child during his first-ever presidential rally on Sunday. The 43-year-old rapper held his first-ever presidential rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday, during which he cried as he admitted he and Kim had considered aborting their first child - and he now made a series of claims and pleaded for someone to "come and get me" in a lengthy Twitter rant. In a series of tweets, Kanye - who is thought to be staying at a ranch in Oregon - wrote: "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday "I love my wife My family must live next to me It's not up to E or NBC anymore "West children will never do playboy west

"If I get locked up like Mandela Ya'll will know why

"I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God I'm at the ranch ... come and get me (sic)"

.@KanyeWest goes on Twitter rant, says Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner tried to lock him up. pic.twitter.com/FYwd88YTTK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2020

Kanye also claimed the 2017 horror movie "Get Out", in which an African-American man visits his white girlfriend's family for the weekend and discovers a big secret, is about him.

He wrote: "Everybody knows the movie get out is about me (sic)"

The 'Flashing Lights' star - who has kids North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and 14-month-old Psalm with Kim - is said to have written several other tweets which he later deleted within an hour of posting, including one demanding his wife and her mum Kris Jenner call him.

Kanye returned to Twitter shortly after his rant to admit he wanted to focus on his music, and revealed his new album "DONDA" is to be released on Friday, which he revealed last Saturday before deleting his tweet.

He wrote: "Ima focus on the music now#

"DONDA coming this Friday (sic)"

At his presidential rally on Sunday, Kanye repeatedly yelled, "I almost killed my daughter" before offering an explanation.

He said: "In the bible it says thou shalt not kill.

"I remember when my girlfriend called me screaming and crying... . And I just thought to myself, 'Please don't tell me I gave Kim Kardashian AIDS.'

"Then, she said, 'I'm pregnant' and I said, 'Yes.' .... she said 'No.' She was crying... [and] said she had to go to the doctor.

"And for one month, and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child.

And he claimed the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star "had pills in her hand".

He added: "You know, these pills you take it and it's a wrap - the baby is gone."