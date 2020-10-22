Kanye West declares love for wife Kim Kardashian West in birthday message

Kanye West declared his love for wife Kim Kardashian West as he wished her a happy 40th birthday. The 43-year-old rapper took to Twitter to share a throwback of his 2013 proposal at baseball stadium AT&T Park in San Francisco, and admitted he loves his significant other - who he married in May 2014 - "so much". He wrote: "Been doing empty stadiums Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much (sic)" Been doing empty stadiums Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much pic.twitter.com/dCgHhzP2J8 — ye (@kanyewest) October 21, 2020 It comes after Kanye claimed in July he had been trying to divorce Kim - who he shares children North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and 17-month-old Psalm with - for two years, after learning his wife had met fellow rapper Meek Mill in a hotel room. Amid a series of now-deleted tweets, Kanye wrote: "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform' (sic)"

Kanye also likened Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

He said: "I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night ... Kris Jong-Un Lil baby my favorite rapper but won't do a song wit me (sic)"

Kim later spoke out in defence of Kanye - who also accused her of "trying to lock him up" - by speaking in detail about his battle with bipolar disorder and the way it has "affected them at home".

She wrote: "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder.

“Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.

"But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try. (sic)"

In August, Kanye - who is running for US president - was said to be "in a great place" after spending some quality time with his family in the Dominican Republic.

What's more, Kanye had coronavirus during the early days of the pandemic, and Kim recently admitted it was a "scary time".

She said: "Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help.

"I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good.

"It was a challenge because it was so unknown.

"Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time."