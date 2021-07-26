Kanye West fan selling bag of air from 'Donda' album event for almost R50k

A Kanye West fan is selling a "bag of air" from his album listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium last week. The 44-year-old rapper recently hosted the preview of his new record 'Donda' at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and a fan who attended claims to be selling a Ziplock bag full of oxygen from the event for $3 330 (R49 369) on eBay.

Y'all play too much 🤣🤣🤣



Someone really trying to sell a bag of air from Kanye West's #DONDA listening party... pic.twitter.com/IevRqpzL4a — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 23, 2021 A listing from the user imacanon16canz – who has 100 per cent positive feedback - states: "Bag of Air from DONDA Drop LAST ONE OFFICIAL Kanye West - Mercedes-Benz Stadium." It also comes with the disclaimer that: "Seller does not accept returns". Meanwhile, it was revealed at the album preview party that Jay Z appears on the new album, his first collaboration with Kanye since Drake's 2016 track “Pop Style”.

Jay can be heard rapping: "Donda, I’m wit your baby when I touch back road / Told him stop all that red cap, we goin’ home / Cannot be with all of these sins casting stones / This might be the return of The Throne / Hova and Yeezy like Moses and Jesus.” Playboi Carti and Roddi Ricch also appear on different songs on the record.