Kanye West fires 4th lawyer

Kanye West has parted ways with his fourth divorce lawyer. The “Stronger” hitmaker will no longer be represented by Chris Melcher after parting ways with the attorney just days before a hearing is due to take place on Wednesday in connection with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single.

According to TMZ, the relationship with Kanye and Chris had become "extremely difficult", with little communication between them and it seems the 44-year-old rapper may have been a difficult client to work with because at times, he had said he wanted to settle things with Kim, and at others, he expressed a desire to put up a fight. Chris is the fourth divorce lawyer Kanye has fired and he has now brought in Samantha Spector to argue his position in court. Samantha recently represented Nicole Young in her lengthy and bitter divorce battle with Dr. Dre - and the music producer was represented by Kim's lawyer, Laura Wasser.

It is said to be "highly unlikely" that the “Bound 2” rapper will attend Wednesday's hearing in person but court records state Kim will either call or video chat into the hearing. Last month, the 40-year-old beauty filed new paperwork on 23 February repeating her request from December to be declared legally single and also accused her estranged husband - who she split from last February - of causing emotional distress by "putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media". But two days later, Kanye - who has made a number of public swipes at Kim and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson on Instagram in recent months - filed his own documents, insisting there was no evidence submitted to back up her accusation.

His lawyer wrote in an objection: "The statement that 'Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation...on social media' is double hearsay. "Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterises the posts in her declaration as misinformation.

"The social media posts are not attached to the declaration. “Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye. “Had that been done, the posts would be admissible as statements of a party opponent.

"Instead, Kim argues a point that is not in the record. The statement is inadmissible hearsay...so Kanye asks that it be stricken." Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with Kanye - urged the court to declare the former couple legally single so Kanye can "move forward". She wrote: "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.