Kanye West follows Pete Davidson on Instagram

Kanye West has followed Pete Davidson on Instagram after launching a series of scathing attacks on his ex-wife's boyfriend. The “Jesus Walks” rapper appeared to signal he's trying to move on from his spat with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's boyfriend after he launched a series of scathing attacks on the 'Saturday Night Live' star.

Pete, 28, has only just returned to the platform setting up a new profile with the handle "pmd", his initials. At the time of writing, he has amassed more than 400 000 followers, including Kim and Kanye. The 44-year-old rapper had vowed that Pete would not be allowed to meet the children he shares with Kim - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - and shared a private text from the comic.

Among his insults, Kanye - who referred to Pete as "Skete" in his barrage of posts on the social media app - called the 'King of Staten Island' star a "d******". This week, the “Stronger” hitmaker apologised for "harassing" Kim online.

Kanye expressed his desire to reconcile with the reality star following a stream of posts criticising Pete and earlier this month using his account to criticise the SKIMS founder for allegedly keeping him away from their four children and allowing their eldest child North to use TikTok without his permission. However, he has since deleted all of his posts and reflected on his public statements, admitting he is "learning in real time". Alongside a photo of himself on stage, Kanye wrote: "I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them.

"I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me.(sic)" Referencing his posts that appeared to feature screenshots of text exchanges with Kim, he added: "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.(sic) Kanye had taken to Instagram over the weekend to insist that he is "not giving up" on his family and that he has "faith" they will reunite eventually.

He wrote: "I DONT HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY. I HAVE FAITH THAT WE'LL BE BACK TOGETHER (sic)" Despite this, Kanye recently took to social media to blast Kim for putting North on TikTok without his permission. He wrote on Instagram: "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL? (sic)"