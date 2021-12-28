Kanye West hopes to see his kids more often after moving into house across from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West wants to have his children "over as much as possible" after moving across the street from Kim Kardashian. The 44-year-old rapper - who has spent R70 million on the property in Hidden Hills California - is going through a divorce with the reality star, but he has moved nearby to make sure he's close to his family.

An insider told PEOPLE magazine: "Kanye's new house is a teardown. He only bought it for the location. It's near Kim and the kids. "He has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP. It will be family-friendly. "He wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible. Living only in Malibu was making visits more tricky for Kanye."

The star - who has kids North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and son Psalm, two, with Kim - is said to have "jumped at the idea" of the buying the property. Another source added: "When he realised he could buy the house and be near his family he jumped at the idea. He wants to be close by and be there for the kids."

Kim, 41, and Kanye previously agreed to seek joint legal custody of the kids in their divorce, with a source explaining: "[Kim] wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids’ lives. He] will be invited to all holidays and family celebrations.” Earlier this month, Kim filed legal documents asking to be declared legally single as she and Kanye have finished dividing up their assets. She stated: "Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [West] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.