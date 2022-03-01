Kanye West is 'seeing' Chaney Jones

Kanye West is said to be "seeing" model Chaney Jones but it is not a "serious relationship." The 44-year-old rap star - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - is reportedly "hanging out" with the 24-year-old model, although it is "by no means a serious relationship."

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Kanye and Chaney are seeing each other and having fun. It's by no means a serious relationship. “She's having fun hanging out with him and enjoying all the cool things they're doing together." Ye and Chaney Jones in Miami last night (2.24.22) pic.twitter.com/omTI4HxQcq — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) February 25, 2022 Chaney Jones just shared this selfie with Ye 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8EdyBi7fuy — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 28, 2022 It comes just weeks after the “Donda” hitmaker - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with his estranged wife - split from “Uncut Gems” star Julia Fox, 32, after a month of dating in early 2022.

At the time, a rep for the actress said: "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together." What's more, social media influencer Chaney - who is thought to resemble Kim Kardashian physically - had posted a picture onto Instagram which appeared to show Kanye with his arms around her. Meanwhile, SKIMS founder Kim has moved on since the divorce and is dating “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson.

A source said: "Pete loves that Kim is such a great, hands-on mom and also a boss. She has created an empire and Pete really respects that she has been able to balance multiple successful businesses and a stressful divorce all at the same time. He admires her class and thinks she is a supermom." The loved-up pair are also said to have great "chemistry" when they're together.