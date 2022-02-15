Kanye West love bombs Kim Kardashian, sends a truck of roses for Valentine's Day

Kanye West sent Kim Kardashian a truck load of red roses for Valentine's Day, just hours after it was confirmed that he had split from Julia Fox. The 44-year-old rapper - who split from the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star in 2021 after seven years of marriage - shared an image of the truck emblazoned a slogan describing his "vision", which he had delivered directly to Kim's home, according to TMZ.

Along with a string of rose emojis, he captioned the post: "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR.”(sic) Kanye West delivers a truck full of roses to Kim Kardashian:



“MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹” pic.twitter.com/rujU5CkvpV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2022 The Instagram snap was posted just hours after it was confirmed that Kanye had split from 'Uncut Gems' star Julia Fox, 32, whom he had been dating since January 2022. A rep for the actress told E! News: "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

Kanye - who was married to SKIMS founder Kim from 2014 until she filed for divorce in 2021 and has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with her - had also taken to Instagram to insist that he is "not giving up" on family as he insisted he and his estranged wife will reunite eventually. He wrote: "I DONT HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY. I HAVE FAITH THAT WE'LL BE BACK TOGETHER (sic)"

Despite this, Kanye recently took to social media to blast Kim for putting their eldest daughter on TikTok without his permission. He wrote on Instagram: "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL? (sic)" Kim - who is now dating “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson - subsequently hit back at Kanye's "constant attacks" in her own post.