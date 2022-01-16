Kanye West makes it to daughter's party after claiming he was stopped from attending

Kanye West joined his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West at their daughter Chicago's fourth birthday party on Saturday - hours after claiming he'd been banned from the celebration. The 44-year-old rapper took to Instagram to wish little Chicago a happy birthday after claiming he "wasn't allowed to know" where the youngster was spending the day and urged his fans to give him their "support" in his struggles with his estranged wife.

He said during an Instagram Live on Saturday afternoon: “Y’all, I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played. "It’s the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year. “I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not gonna let this happen. … Chicago, Happy birthday. I love you and I’m just putting this online because I need y’all’s support.”

This is so sad. Let Ye see his kids. pic.twitter.com/KswGKHpj0Q — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) January 15, 2022 The “FourFiveSeconds” hitmaker insisted he had done his best to get in touch with Kim - with whom he also has North, eight, Saint, six, and two-year-old Saint - to arrange attending the party. He continued: “I did call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson], he asked Khloé [Kardashian] and won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.” Several hours later, pictures emerged of Kanye at the party, though it is unclear how he got the information about the bash.

Ye and Chi at her birthday party today (1.15.22) 🤍 pic.twitter.com/frVVbuT6T7 — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) January 15, 2022 The rapper's latest claimed come after he recently accused Kim of stopping him seeing their children because security at her home wouldn't let him in. However, Kim's lawyer, Laura Wasser, denied the Skims founder had stopped him seeing the kids.