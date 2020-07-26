Kanye West makes public apology to Kim Kardashian West on Twitter

Kanye West has apologised to Kim Kardashian West for discussing their personal issues in public. The 43-year-old rap star has taken to his Twitter account to say sorry to his wife, revealing he regretted "going public with something that was a private matter". Kanye - who posted the message hours after he was visited on his ranch by Justin Bieber - wrote: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. (sic)" Kanye did not explain which comments he was specifically apologising for. I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020 But he's recently made a string of allegations about various high-profile people in his life, and even claimed he wanted to divorce Kim, 39, after she met rapper Meek Mill at a hotel.

Kanye wrote: "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform' (sic)"

Kim and Meek both spoke at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in 2018.

And although Kanye remains fond of the rapper, he said Kim was "out of line".

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them??? (sic)"

In a subsequent tweet, Kanye also likened Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

He said: "I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night ... Kris Jong-Un Lil baby my favorite rapper but won't do a song wit me (sic)"