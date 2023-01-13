Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, January 13, 2023

Kanye West marries in private ceremony

Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Kanye West has got married again. The “All Day” hitmaker – who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage – recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven’t filed a marriage certificate, “TMZ” reports.

West was first pictured with Censori – who has worked as an architectural designer at his company Yeezy for several years – at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills earlier this week, and he was wearing a wedding ring.

Sources told the outlet that the jewellery signifies the 45-year-old star’s commitment to Censori.

Meanwhile, Kardashian recently admitted she was worried that people will be “scared” to date her because West – the father of her children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – isn’t the “easiest” person to deal with.

She said: “There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’. I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent.

“Then there’s a side of me that’s like, ‘Why would I ever have to live that way?’”

The 42-year-old beauty also cried on the podcast over the struggles of co-parenting with the rapper, but said she knows she will find her “forever” partner one day.

She said: “It’s really f****** hard. I don’t know if I’ll get married again, but I’ll have my forever partner. I know that. He’s coming, absolutely.

“I’m at peace and I’m gonna have fun until that happens.”

Last year, Kardashian enjoyed a brief romance with Pete Davidson, but the comic was subjected to numerous threats and online abuse from West.

The “Kardashians” star previously said: “Divorce is difficult enough on our children, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

